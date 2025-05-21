GRANITE CITY – Granite City Police have charged two city residents in separate cases of domestic battery.

David L. Emerson, 70, of Granite City, was charged on May 12, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On May 11, 2025, Emerson allegedly struck a household or family member about the face and body with his fist, causing great bodily harm to the victim, who sustained a fractured right wrist from the incident.

A petition to deny Emerson’s pretrial release states the victim told authorities she and Emerson were arguing inside Emerson’s vehicle when Emerson began battering the victim.

“She advised being struck by the defendant then exiting the vehicle,” the petition states. “The defendant also exited the vehicle and proceeded to strike her about the face multiple times with a closed fist.”

A witness also reported seeing Emerson “shove and strike the victim about the face multiple times while outside of the vehicle.” Despite fleeing the area, Emerson was later located and arrested. The victim was treated for their injuries, including their fractured wrist.

In a separate case, Monte E. Ritchie, 34, also of Granite City, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony) on May 12, 2025.

Ritchie reportedly struck a household or family member about the head and body on April 23, 2025. He had previously been convicted of domestic battery in Madison County Circuit Court in 2013.

The Granite City Police Department presented the cases against Emerson and Ritchie.

Emerson currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. While Ritchie has been granted pretrial release from custody, a motion was made on May 12, 2025 to place additional conditions on his pretrial release.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

