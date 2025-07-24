ALTON – Two individuals from Alton have been charged in separate cases with domestic battery and more.

Kelvin D. Mays Jr., 37, of Alton, was charged on July 18, 2025 with two counts of aggravated domestic battery (both Class 2 felonies) and one count of criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony).

Mays allegedly strangled the victim and forcefully grabbed their finger, causing a fracture of the finger on July 5, 2025. He was additionally accused of causing over $500 worth of damage to the victim’s furniture and electronics.

A petition to deny his pretrial release from custody states Mays became angry with the victim under the belief she was “cheating on him with other men.”

Mays then reportedly “choked her and pointed a gun at her,” according to the petition, which adds: “During the altercation, he grabbed her finger forcefully to remove a ring, causing a fracture.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Mays, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

In a separate case, Brittni T. Brooks, 37, also of Alton, was charged on July 14, 2025 with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of battery.

On July 12, 2025, Brooks allegedly used a knife as a deadly weapon and cut the victim’s arm and leg. The victim in this case was a household or family member of Brooks.

The case against Brooks was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She has since been granted pretrial release from custody, with additional conditions imposed on her release.

Among her additional release conditions are that she have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in this case at all times. She was also ordered not to possess any firearms while on pretrial release and surrender any firearms in her possession to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

