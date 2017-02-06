BETHALTO - A new retail location is coming to Bethalto within the next month or two, Bethalto Building and Zoning Administrator Tim Brown said.

The new store, a Dollar Tree, is currently renovating 131 West Bethalto Blvd., the former location of Meehan's Grocery Store. The store, in which pretty much everything is $1, will serve the citizens on the eastern part of town, including the apartments at Chateau. The business was originally set to open in early January, but difficulty with building permits has delayed the opening slightly.

"They're moving right along now," Brown said. "I'm no sure when it will open officially, but it should be open within a month or two."

Brown said the new retail location will benefit Bethalto residents, who can take a short drive to get a gallon of milk, instead of driving across town to Dollar General or Schnuck's.

He said Dollar Tree chose the Bethalto location after having a "look around" of the Riverbend area. He said the company selected Bethalto as a suitable spot due to the need for such a store on that side of town.

A reporter from Riverbender.com reached out to Dollar Tree's corporate headquarters for comment, but that request has not been answered at this time.

