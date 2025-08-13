GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Dollar General Corp. is recalling three lots of its 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee because the product may contain glass.The affected coffee has the package UPC 876941004069 and the following lot numbers and best-by dates:

Lot L-5163 / Best by Dec. 13, 2026

Lot L-5164 / Best by Dec. 13, 2026

Lot L-5165 / Best by Dec. 14, 2026

Article continues after sponsor message

Lot and best-by information are printed around the neck of the container.

The coffee was sold exclusively at Dollar General stores between July 9 and July 21 in 45 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The recall was initiated after a customer reported the potential issue to store employees. Ingesting glass could cause injuries including damaged teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, or intestinal perforation. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers should discard the coffee and contact Dollar General for a full refund, including tax, by emailing customercare@dollargeneral.com or calling 1-888-309-9030 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central time, seven days a week.

Dollar General said it is investigating the source of the contamination and apologizes for any inconvenience. The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

More like this: