O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at a Dollar General store.

O'Fallon Police have released photos of the subject and the vehicle he was driving in connection with the case.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to Officer Marshall Goodman at mgoodman@ofallon.org or by calling the non-emergency number at 618-624-4545.

Individuals providing information are encouraged to reference case number 25-141.

The O'Fallon Police Department has emphasized the importance of community involvement in resolving this case and appreciates any assistance the public can offer.