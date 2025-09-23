SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology's (DoIT) Office of Supplier Diversity and the IT Procurement Office (ITPO) announce the launch of a new Office Hours program, with the inaugural session scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM (CT) as part of the "Leveraging Diversity in Technology Procurement" educational series.

“We're launching this Office Hours program to break down barriers and create more accessible pathways for vendors to engage with state procurement,” said DoIT Chief of Supplier Diversity Alice Rivera-Alfaro. “This new initiative provides a direct line of communication where vendors can get real-time answers and personalized guidance from our experts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This new Office Hours program represents an innovative approach to vendor support, providing an open forum for current and prospective vendors to ask general questions and receive direct guidance on key topics including:

State procurement processes and requirements

BEP certification pathways and benefits

Current and upcoming contracting opportunities per the current buying plan

Compliance requirements and best practices

Resources for doing business with the State of Illinois and DoIT

Navigating common challenges in the procurement process

The informal Q&A format allows vendors to bring their specific questions and receive personalized guidance from procurement experts. This session is designed to provide direct access to specialists who can help vendors overcome barriers and connect with the resources they need to succeed.

The session will include representatives from both the Office of Supplier Diversity and the ITPO team, offering comprehensive expertise across all aspects of state contracting.

To register for the session, visit: https://illinois.webex.com/weblink/register/r6b31b829d8e767ca708d11805079a817

The session will be recorded and made available to registrants after the event. For more information about upcoming events and vendor resources, visit: https://doit.illinois.gov/news/events.html.

More like this: