SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed the month of April as Innovation and Technology Month in Illinois, underscoring the significance of IT and the dedicated efforts to establish the state as a thriving innovation and technology hub, delivering statewide services to agencies, boards, commissions, and residents.

"Illinois has long been a leader in innovation, and we're building on that legacy by positioning Illinois as the global quantum capital, while continuing our commitment to expanding STEM initiatives," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Through investments in expanding career and technical education programs and the creation of the nation's first quantum tech hub, we're driving technological advancement and economic growth for decades to come. I'm proud to designate this month to celebrate these accomplishments and look forward to the opportunities the continued growth of innovation will bring to our state."

Illinois continues to solidify its position as a leader in the advancing field of quantum information science. This year, the proclamation recognizes significant advancements and contributions of Illinois in the field of quantum information sciences. With the recent selection of Chicago by the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the creation of a first-in-the-nation quantum information sciences tech hub, the state is poised to be a leader in both innovation and economic growth in the quantum sector.

In recognition of the growing importance of quantum science, World Quantum Day will be celebrated on April 14, 2025. This observance aims to raise awareness and celebrate quantum science. On Saturday, April 12, 2025, the Illinois Quantum Information Science and Technology Center (IQUIST) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will host activities and events to increase understanding about quantum technology and discoveries.

Additionally, the proclamation emphasizes Illinois’ commitment to expanding STEM initiatives, supporting broadband access in K-12 public schools, and promoting career and technical education programs that prepare students for IT-related careers. Illinois remains committed to promoting the development of cutting-edge industries and preparing a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of the future.

“We are dedicated to advancing innovation and technology in Illinois.” said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Secretary & State CIO Brandon Ragle. “By dedicating a month to celebrate these fields, we are not only acknowledging our state's progress but also cultivating the next generation of STEM professionals.”

In recognition of Innovation and Technology Month in Illinois, DoIT is hosting its second annual Career Spark STEAM Expo, a free hands-on, interactive work and career readiness experience designed to spark 8th grade students’ interest in the exciting careers in the STEAM fields. Join us as an exhibitor or as an attendee for an exciting event tailored for 8th grade students, where the world of Science, Engineering, Technology, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) comes to life!

The in-person event will be held for two days this year on April 29th and 30th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 11:40 AM to 1:40 PM at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Orr Building in Springfield. For additional information, registration and other IT Month events, visit DoIT’s STEAM page at https://doit.illinois.gov/initiatives/doit-steam.html

Governor JB Pritzker’s Proclamation is attached and more information can also be found at doit.illinois.gov.

