SPRINGFIELD – The leaves are changing, the nights are getting longer, the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air – and deer are on the move. The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding the public to be alert for deer as we enter peak mating season, with their movements and the chances for collisions both increasing, particularly at dawn and dusk through December.

“In your travels this fall, please remember that deer can appear suddenly and in some surprising environments,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “If you do see deer, the safest choice is to stay in your lane, brake firmly and avoid swerving in traffic to avoid them.”

In 2024, there were 14,436 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 13,733 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 698 caused injuries and five resulted in fatalities.

Although a collision with deer can happen at any time, Illinois is approaching the time of year when they occur the most. Last year, 6,027 (42%) crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month at 3,037 (21%). Rural areas were the site of 9,963 (69%) crashes involving deer, with most – 11,467 (79%) – occurring at twilight or nighttime.

Safe driving tips for deer-mating season:

Deer adapt and thrive in the country, cities and suburbs. Always assume you’re in an area where deer can be present. Pay special attention to locations with deer crossing signs.

Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in their eyes.

Slow down if you see a deer. Anticipate that other deer could be following.

Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road and not move for oncoming vehicles.

If a collision is inevitable, don’t veer. Try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road.

“Deer are a common part of the Illinois outdoors and are active during mating season,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Drivers should be aware of their presence and drive cautiously this time of year, especially during dark and low-visibility conditions.”

The Top 10 Illinois counties for crashes involving deer in 2024:

Cook: 550 ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? McHenry: 381 Sangamon: 381 LaSalle: 358 Lake: 353 ? Will: 342 ? ? Kane: 336 ? Madison: 336 ? Fulton: 309 Rock Island: 304

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.

For information on how to claim a deer involved in a crash, or to report possession of a deer killed in a crash, click here or visit the IDNR website.

