Dogtown Pizza Moved Into A New Production Facility, Is Equipped To Produce Millions Of Pizzas Annually.

ST. LOUIS – Dogtown Pizza is pleased to announce the relocation of its production facility. On July 1, they officially moved to 3843 Garfield Ave. This new location equips the company to meet surging demand for its freshly frozen pizza and put all its operations under one roof.

“We are thrilled to be in a new facility that can support our growth,” said Co-Owner Rick Schaper. “It means so much to us that we were able to build a new facility in St. Louis, the city that we love.”

In the old space, Dogtown Pizza made just over one million pizzas a year. Now, the new facility, owned by Confluence Group, has the tools to increase yearly output to approximately 10 million pizzas.

Dogtown Pizza merged with Fox River Dairy, a specialty food distributor, to form Confluence Food Group in 2019. The parent company also owns Crust and Sons, which manufactures all the crust for Dogtown Pizza.

Formally the home of St. Louis Paper & Box Co., the 113,000-square-foot facility underwent a substantial renovation to support the growth of Dogtown Pizza and Fox River Dairy. It now houses both companies, along with Crust and Sons, and accommodates food-grade manufacturing and warehouse storage for refrigerated and frozen foods.

Dogtown Pizza offers St. Louis-style pizza as well as cookie dough. What makes it St. Louis-style pizza is the thin crust, ingredients to the edge, and that classic tangy cheese St. Louisans love. The public can buy these items at Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub's, Fresh Thyme, Target, and Walmart, as well as over 30 local independent markets.

