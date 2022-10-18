ST. LOUIS – Dogtown Pizza is pleased to announce it’s a proud pizza provider of the St. Louis Blues and Enterprise Center. The partnership launched at the Blues season opener on Saturday, October 15, and provides Dogtown Pizza with three locations to sell their pizzas at all Blues home games and Enterprise Center events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dogtown Pizza to the St. Louis Blues family,” said Eric Stisser, VP of Corporate Partnerships at the St. Louis Blues. “Pizza and sports are a perfect match. We look forward to working together and positively impacting the game day experience for all sports fans.”

The family-owned pizza company will always have cheese and pepperoni pizza at the arena and will rotate between other varieties. Fans can order half a pizza, which comes with its own box. What makes the pizza St. Louis-style is the thin crust, ingredients to the edge, and that classic tangy cheese St. Louisans love.

“As lifelong Blues fans, we couldn't be more excited to work this closely with them,” said Rick and Meredith Schaper, Co-Owners of Dogtown Pizza. “Family, community, and good food; that’s what we’re all about. We’ve been making pizzas for 16 years and continuously use the freshest, highest-quality ingredients possible. It’s a passion and a lifestyle for us.”

ABOUT DOGTOWN PIZZA

Rick and Meredith Schaper launched Dogtown Pizza out of their home kitchen in October 2006. Today, Dogtown Pizza’s St. Louis-style pizza and cookie dough can be found at grocers large and small, big-name chains, and small specialty stores. For more information, please visit www.dogtownpizza.com.

