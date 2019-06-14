ST. LOUIS – Family-owned Dogtown Pizza recently surprised the Crystal City Fire Department by donating $500 for winning the company’s "Nominate Your Favorite Fire Department" contest through social media, inspired by International Firefighter’s Day on May 4.

“We’re proud to present this check of $500 to the amazing volunteer firefighters of Crystal City,” said Dogtown Pizza co-owners Rick and Meredith Schaper. “Giving back to those who put our safety over theirs is just an incredible feeling.”

On June 12, Dogtown Pizza co-owners Rick and Meredith presented a giant check to several volunteer firefighters in Crystal City, Missouri. Taken by complete surprise, the firefighters took Dogtown Pizza up in their bucket truck to proudly display the check.

“This donation will help us to purchase equipment and supplies that we had to cut from our budget,” said Fire Chief Tony Bova. “It’s great that we have the support from our Facebook friends, family, community, and Dogtown Pizza.”

Along with the monetary donation, the company also provided frozen pizzas, entrees, and cookies for the department. The "Nominate Your Favorite Fire Department" contest took place on Dogtown Pizza’s Facebook page May 4 – 18, 2019.

About Dogtown Pizza

Rick and Meredith Schaper launched Dogtown Pizza out of their home kitchen in October 2006. Today, Dogtown Pizza turns out nearly 65,000 pizzas monthly, which can be found at grocers large and small, big name chains, and small specialty stores.

For more information, please visit Dogtown Pizza online at www.dogtownpizza.com

