The dreary weather couldn’t keep the dogs away.  Over 100 people attended the second annual “Dog Days” last Saturday at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton.  The event raised over $700 for 5A’s No Kill Animal Shelter in Alton.

“We really enjoy doing this for the community.  It’s always a lot of fun, plus one dog found a forever home,” said Racheal Jones, Office Manager of Rosewood Chiropractic.

Besides a very successful basket raffle there was a doggie photo booth, face paintings, plenty of vendors, and hot dogs sold by Rosewood Heights Fire Department with all proceeds going to 5A’s.

For more information, contact 5A’s at 466-3702.

