Dog Days Event a Success
The dreary weather couldn’t keep the dogs away. Over 100 people attended the second annual “Dog Days” last Saturday at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton. The event raised over $700 for 5A’s No Kill Animal Shelter in Alton.
“We really enjoy doing this for the community. It’s always a lot of fun, plus one dog found a forever home,” said Racheal Jones, Office Manager of Rosewood Chiropractic.
Besides a very successful basket raffle there was a doggie photo booth, face paintings, plenty of vendors, and hot dogs sold by Rosewood Heights Fire Department with all proceeds going to 5A’s.
For more information, contact 5A’s at 466-3702.
