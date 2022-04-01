Documentary "God Help Us" Will Premiere April 2 at Jamestown Mall Lot Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Local Alton filmmaker, Elle Mercurio-Cherrier has been recognized for producing provocative public service announcements (PSAs) targeting opiate addiction/ sobriety and films. She recently shot a closed set feature film in Alton set to be released in June. Mercurio-Cherrier's "God Help Us" has received nominations for Women in Horror awards. The documentary "God Help Us" will also premiere on April 2 at Jamestown Mall Parking Lot. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Article continues after sponsor message Moreover, Mothers Against Drunk Driving plans to utilize Mercurio-Cherrier's last year's dramatization of action consequences, "Look to the Flowers," in the campaign. Horror over Heroin, a movement that addresses the epidemic that aims to remove the horror that heroin has over communities one city at a time recently released "Stuck," a film about opiate addiction in the Midwest, and will tell the story of local addicts while having an honest discussion about the heroin epidemic experience in the Midwest. Mercurio-Cherrier is releasing a Christmas horror film later this year, and in April she will moderate a TED Talk on addiction. She is participating in Project Drawdown, which she describes as an international climate change initiative. Mercurio-Cherrier has also directed and illustrated a graphic novel cartoon remake of the story of Jack the Ripper entitled "The Butcher of East End," which was broadcast live on Saint Louis University's website on March 30. Other upcoming projects by Mercurio-Cherrier include a graphic novel cartoon remake of the story of Jack the Ripper called "The Butcher of East End," which she directed and illustrated by Mercurio-Cherrier. SEE THE TRAILER: https://youtu.be/mSDWcE60fXU More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending