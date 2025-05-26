ALTON - Following a ceremony to honor local World War II veteran Robert Ryan last month, a filmmaker has created a video to highlight Ryan’s contributions to the area.

On April 23, 2025, Marquette Catholic High School and Jostens presented the 101-year-old Ryan with a new class ring, replacing his original ring that he traded for a can of sardines while he was a prisoner of war in Germany. Michael Gebben, working with Route 3 Films, documented the ceremony to showcase Ryan’s grit and grace.

“It was an electric, super special, emotional moment that day,” Gebben remembered. “To see the smile on his face when he received the ring was a really special moment. There’s a number of things that make it unique across all the things I’ve gotten to experience through the years.”

Gebben worked with Ryan Hanlon, owner of Route 3 Films, to film, edit and produce the video. Both graduates of Marquette, Gebben and Hanlon were eager to document the experience.

Gebben noted that the ceremony honored Ryan, but it also served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military service members. Prisoners of war, those who are missing in action, and the countless people who did not return home were at the forefront of the conversation on April 23.

“I think that to represent so many of those who are now no longer with us and for Jostens to come in and Marquette and everybody just to come together when so many didn’t get their loved one to come back [is powerful],” Gebben said. “For [Ryan] to not only be able to make it through all that and then to be able to share that story of what he did to survive — so many of us can probably relate to the fact that there’s tough times and sometimes we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to survive.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As the video has spread in local circles, Gebben has reflected on the power of storytelling. He believes stories like Ryan’s remind people they are not alone.

“There are so many people out there who are struggling, but at times, there are not enough examples of people who are struggling who are also overcoming,” Gebben said. “To tell stories of people who are at a disadvantage for one reason or something, life has thrown them a hand of cards that can be very challenging to overcome, and the beauty is — and I think this Bob Ryan story is an example of that — when community comes together.”

Gebben hopes the video reminds viewers that there are resources out there and people who are willing to help. He expressed his gratitude for the chance to document the ceremony and meet Ryan.

He wants to continue telling stories and helping people share their journeys. He believes that film is a meaningful way to do so, and he is proud of the final product and how it pays homage to Ryan’s story.

“I say that I don’t want people’s dreams to die in their hearts, their heads and their hard drives,” Gebben added. “These kinds of heroes' journey stories are so inspiring and touch the heart.”

To view the Route 3 Films video of Ryan’s ceremony, click here.

More like this: