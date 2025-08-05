Two studies out of Finland show promising results for sauna users. The research implies there could be an added benefit to sweating profusely in the controlled setting of a sauna: a decrease in one’s risk for dementia or Alzheimer’s.

First, a 2016 study by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland surveyed 2,315 healthy Finnish men, age 42-60, and found that participants doing two to three sauna sessions per week had a 22% less risk of developing dementia, while the men using a sauna four to seven times a week are 66% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia over a 20 year period.

The second study by Paul Knekt at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, was much more widespread. It included nearly 14,000 men and women, age 30-69, and followed them for up to 39 years.

Deepak Nair, MD, director of Ambulatory and Virtual Neurology Services at OSF HealthCare, studied the findings and says the results are promising.

“People who were using a sauna nine to 12 times a month, compared to those not doing it at all or doing it less than four times a month; the hazard ratio was .47, meaning your risk of dementias and Alzheimer’s is almost half of people who are not doing this,” Dr. Nair says.

This comes at a time when there aren’t many defense mechanisms in place to battle the onset of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Dr. Nair says so far, there are really only two things.

“Good education and exercise are really the only things we can consistently point to that will help prevent and protect you against the onset of dementia,” Dr. Nair says. “Now we might have a third as an actual intervention that can be employed.”

The saying often goes, “the brain controls the body,” due to the brain’s central role in regulating bodily movements, functions and responses. Dr. Nair says in this case, the brain isn’t the only part of the body that could benefit from sauna use.

“There have been a number of studies showing that people who are regular sauna users have lower rates of “MACE” events, or major adverse cardiovascular events, specifically heart attack or stroke. We now after many years of research that heat exposure, like sauna, has a protected benefit there,” Dr. Nair says. “Historically there’s been a wealth of research and thinking that perhaps there is a vascular component to many dementias, including Alzheimer’s. It could be that there is a synergistic effect that sauna use might have in regard to vascular outcomes, as well as the dementias.”

Both sauna study conclusions admit that more research needs to be done on a larger scale, and Dr. Nair agrees.

“I would start by saying (to patients) that it certainly won’t hurt. And number two, avoid seeking the magic fix. There’s no one thing that’s going to solve these kinds of problems for us,” Dr. Nair says. “Human beings and our physical health are such complex things. My advice would be to think about the things you’re likely to commit to for the long haul.”

Dr. Nair recommends people consult their primary care physician first about sauna use and if it’s right for them, and adds that sustainable, healthy choices are extremely important. Many gyms have saunas located within the locker rooms. Dr. Nair says “go for it” when considering a workout followed by a brief stint in the sauna. Just remember to stay hydrated and listen to your body if you’re beginning to feel very uncomfortable.

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare study shares the most favorable sauna temperature for dementia protection was between 80-99 degrees Celsius, or 176-210 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Nair says there’s not enough research available at this moment on whether sauna usage can benefit those already diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

