Do The Right Thing Award winners announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Edwardsville District 7 Board of Education honored the October Do the Right Thing Award winners at the Nov. 9 meeting. Winners were: Margaret Anderson, Gwyneth Cross, Matthew Morse, Eden Vitoff, Erik Andersen, Olivia Cho, Sophia Evans, William Jeziorski, Kayla Johnson, Pradeep Kandula, Henry Lu, Amanda Schmidt, Rachel Schoenecker and Jeffrey Schulz from Edwardsville High School; Sam Stearns, Meghan Wilkerson and Ania Queeley from Lincoln Middle School; Rachel Hensley, David Bond and Madison Mersinger from Liberty Middle School; Ava Walker, Kayden Jennings and Dane VanRyswyk from Worden Elementary; Drew Sutherland, Owen Schoeneweis, Rebecca Thomas from Cassens Elementary; Rylee Krimmel, Jeremy Nottmeier and Mackenzy Robinson from Columbus Elementary; Jackson Weaver, Emma Schrimpf and Ella Cook from Woodland Elementary; Layne Nichols, Claire Villalobos and Kendall Bonney from Midway Elementary; Macee Smith, Natalee Lowe and Angelina Copsey from Hamel Elementary; Hazel Patterson, Elena Thomas and Myurie Suthan from Goshen Elementary; Henry Durbin, Story Johnston and Colette Winkler from Glen Carbon Elementary; Baylee Saucier, Eila Boudreau and Mia Marshall from Nelson Elementary; and Max Dietz, Avery Ackerman and Liza Davis from Leclaire Elementary. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending