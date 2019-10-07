SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced $580,237 in grant funding that will allow for development and improvements for public access to off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation at four OHV parks in Illinois.

Grant funds awarded to Little Egypt Off-Road Motorcycle Club, in Williamson County, in the amount of $90,000 will be used for trail repair, maintenance, and development.

Grant funds awarded to Rocky Glen OHV, in Winnebago County, in the amount of $48,436 will be used for the purchase of a Kabota tractor, reverse tiller, soil pulverizer, water pump, and security cameras.

Grant funds awarded to Atkinson Motorsports Park, in Henry County, in the amount of $75,456 will be used for Bobcat repair, purchasing a tree grinder, purchasing a lawnmower, and chip and seal of an uphill road.

Grant funds awarded to the Clark County Park District, in Clark County, in the amount of $366,345 will be used for the complete rehabilitation of more than 15 miles of OHV trails and a new restroom at the trailhead.

The OHV grant program provides financial assistance to government agencies, not-for-profit organizations, and other eligible groups or individuals (as noted in Section 3045.20 of the Illinois Administrative Code) to develop, operate, maintain, and acquire land for off-highway vehicle parks, trailside facilities and trails that are open and accessible to the public in Illinois, as well as maintenance and repair of the parks, trails and trailside facilities.

Grant funds come from two primary sources. All-terrain vehicles and off-highway motorcycles (purchased for uses other than agricultural) must apply for a $30 certificate of title. Those funds are used for the OHV Grant Program. In addition, riders must purchase a public access sticker for machines operated on sites supported by OHV grant funds. These stickers range in price from $6.00 to $26.00.

For information on how to apply for an OHV grant, visit: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/OffHighwayVehicleprogram.aspx

