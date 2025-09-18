MADISON COUNTY — Madison County Coroner Nicholas P. Novacich has identified a 20-year-old man from St. Charles, Mo., whose body was found in the Mississippi River near the Interstate 270 and Chain of Rocks Bridge construction site.

Brendon L. Krill was discovered Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, by construction workers. Positive identification was confirmed through DNA testing, the coroner’s office said on Sept. 17.

Krill had been reported missing after last being seen on June 14, 2025, on Island 522 along the Mississippi River, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol missing person alert. He was described as 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The alert noted a tattoo of the word “Relentless” on his left arm and that he was last seen wearing pink and green flamingo swim trunks.

The final cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of a forensic autopsy and toxicology testing. Authorities from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Krill’s death.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services in St. Peters, Mo.

