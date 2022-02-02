DECATUR - The Millikin men’s and women’s track team each finished in third place at the Friday Night Spike Series #3 Meet hosted by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana on January 28.

The Millikin women won six events led by senior Mackenzie Dixon (Edwardsville, Mascoutah H.S.) who finished in first place in two events. Dixon won the 400 Meters in 1:01.85 and the 1 Mile in 5:32.18. Dixon ran a leg on the Big Blue’s first place 4x400 Relay team finishing in a time of 4:09.25. Joining Dixon on the relay where Eryn Renison (Channahon, Minooka H.S.), Hailey Wimberly (Salem, H.S.) and Katie Risner (Avon, Ind., H.S).

Risner finished in first place in the 800 Meters in 2:26.96. Grace Talbert (Monticello, H.S.) was third in the event in 2:34.53.

Freshman Itzel Garcia (Aurora, Waubonsie Valley H.S.) won the 200 Meters in 26.92 seconds. Garcia was third in the 60 Meters in 8:15 seconds.

Katie Abell (Jacksonville, Routt H.S.) won the Weight Throw with a toss of 14.93 meters (48-11.75). Abell was third in the Shot Put at 10.64 meters (34-11).

The Millikin men won two events. Ben Kuxmann (Bourbonnais, Bradley Bourbonnais H.S.) was first in the 400 Meters in 51.57 seconds. Jake Shumaker (Decatur, Mt. Zion H.S.) was second in the event in 53.43 seconds. Shumaker then finished first in the 1 Mile Run in 4:25.95. Bradyn Olmstead (Bloomington, H.S.) was second in the 1 Mile at 4:30.37 and Gabe Bush (Normal, Normal West H.S.) was third in 4:34.97.

Brandon Mattsey (St. Joseph, St. Joseph Ogden H.S.) finished second in the 800 Meters in 2:03.84 with Christian Skaggs (Wenona, Fieldcrest H.S.) finishing in fourth in 2:06.76.

Carson Rodgers (Taylorville, H.S.) finished fourth in the 60 Meters at 7.27 seconds.The Millikin track and field jumpers competed at the Aurora University Grand Prix event held at the Gately Indoor Track in Chicago on January 29.

Kayla Green (Berwyn, J.S. Morton West H.S.) finished int third place in the High Jump at 1.46 meters. Brea Blackwell (Chicago, Thornton H.S.) was third in the Long Jump at 5.09 meters.

Millikin Swimmers Win Double Dual

The Millikin men's and women's swim teams celebrated their eight seniors at the final regular season meet of the 2021-22 season on January 29 at the Decatur Family YMCA. The Big Blue swept the double dual event. The men outscored North Central by a 130-37 margin and Lincoln by a score of 91-80. On the women's side, the Big Blue defeated North Central 165-21 and Lincoln 167-10.

In the first race of the afternoon, Millikin's relay team of Aly Barnes (Jackson, N.J., H.S.), Laura Atkinson (Malaysia), Liv Marquardt (Vandalia, H.S.) and Brigid Duesterhaus (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) placed first in the 400 yard medley relay.

The women's 1000 yard freestyle was won by Sawyer Wolter (Chandler, Arizona, H.S.), beating out fellow senior Madeleine Erdmann (Chicago, Taft H.S.) by just .03 seconds.

Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) picked up her first individual win of the day in the 200 yard freestyle, recording a time of 2:10.96. For the men, Justin Maniago (South Elgin, H.S.) topped the standings in a time of 1:56.28. Maniagon was also the winning in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Roderick posted her second win of the day in the 500 Yard Freestyle.

Duesterhaus won her first individual event of the day in the 50 yard freestyle. She posted her second win the 100 Yard Backstroke.Katie Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) was the victor in the women's 200 yard IM. Yelaska became the third Millikin senior to post two individual victories with her win in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The 100 yard butterfly race was won by the senior Marquardt. In the only individual women's event not won by a Millikin senior, Kaitlyn Mayer (Centralia, H.S.) took the top slot in the 100 yard freestyle.

