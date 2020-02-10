GLEN CARBON – Divine Mercy, a proposed 225-unit senior living community project in Glen Carbon sponsored by the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, has been canceled. Citing several unforeseen cost increases that fundamentally changed the economic profile of the project, the diocese has determined that the project presents financial risk and exposure that exceed the means of the diocese.

“Like many in Madison County and the surrounding area, especially our generous donors and those who were looking forward to having loved ones live at Divine Mercy, I am deeply disappointed we could not make Divine Mercy a reality,” Bishop Thomas John Paprocki said. “In light of all the time, effort, and generosity the local community had invested, this decision was incredibly difficult. However, good stewardship applies to the obligation of dutiful and responsible guardianship of resources. Just as important, we must protect the trust our donors bestow upon us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will refund all donations made to the project in the coming weeks. Any future pledge commitments will also no longer apply.

A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for last fall at the site, which is located adjacent to Father McGivney Catholic High School. That groundbreaking was delayed as actual bids and costs for construction came in much higher than originally forecast. A team had been working since then to attempt redesign and restructuring measures to mitigate the costs. All proceeds from Divine Mercy were planned to be donated to Catholic Charities and other organizations that care for and help the poor.

“I want to thank all the area priests, parishes, those who worked on and volunteered on this project, our partners, and generous donors,” Bishop Paprocki said.

More like this: