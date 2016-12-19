EDWARDSVILLE - This December, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Isabella Divine with the Student of the Month Award. Nominated by Ms. Knabe, Divine has excelled in her academics all throughout her high school career. She has received the honorable Tiger Choice Award for her own unique category and her achievements include High Honor Roll and State Scholar.

Apart from school, Divine is not only a Customer Service Representative at Domino’s, but also a Children’s Safety Attendant for Jammin’ Jumpers Bounce House and Inflatables. Although she has a busy schedule, Divine enjoys tennis, reading (preferably feminist novels), swimming, and Zumba dance. After graduating, Divine plans to continue her education at the Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville beginning in the fall semester of 2017 to become a Clinical Psychologist.

The Edwardsville Rotary recognizes a student each month between September and April. Each May, the Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship for $1,500. Since 1996, the Edwardsville Rotary Club has awarded several outstanding and deserving students this award with more than $26,500 in scholarships to date.