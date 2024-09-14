BUZZ MAGAZINE - At the junction of Interstate 55 and IL State Route 40 sits the most amazing shopping venue you could hope for - Kim’s Countryside Marketplace. Formerly known as The Rusty Star, the business was purchased by Kim Bowen and her husband Steve just a few months ago. They took over ownership and changed the business name in May.

Kim’s Countryside Marketplace is very similar to what it was as Rusty Star, with 81 individual booths in the sprawling 14,000 square foot building, featuring antiques, vintage, collectibles, primitives, home decor, farmhouse chic, painted and refurbished furniture, boutique clothing and accessories, and so much more. There is literally something for everyone inside Kim’s.

Kim has always been an artisan and sold her products for years at area markets. When the couple’s four children were all grown and out on their own, she decided to dive a little deeper and expanded her offerings via booth space in a local craft mall. When Kim found out The Rusty Star was for sale, she said it was an answer to prayer.

Without being specific, Kim said, “I truly believe that God dropped this opportunity right in our laps. Even our realtor commented that there must be a ‘higher power’ involved.”

Her deeper dive turned into a full fledged plunge!

The Bowens gave the interior a much needed facelift and light remodeling.

“We painted, replaced some flooring and removed the decor that was covering the windows and preventing the light from coming in,” Steve told me.

And on July 24, Kim’s birthday, she got one of the best birthday gifts ever … the new signage - featuring the logo she designed herself - was installed, officially christening the shopping mall as her very own.

When you enter the lobby of Kim’s Countryside Marketplace you will be hit with the “wow factor” which is exactly what they are going for. The large entry foyer is always decorated to the hilt, seasonally, to reflect what your shopping experience will be as you venture further inside.

You also will most likely be greeted by the “mall dog” - Bailey - the Bowen’s 12-year-old Yorkie, who is their official greeter. Kim said the mall is dog friendly, though because of Bailey’s small size and age, they will probably put her in the office if you bring your canine companion with you while you shop.

“Everything is going fantastically, better than we could have imagined,” Kim explained. “The vendors do a great job of keeping their booths unique and updated, and God keeps bringing in more and more customers to keep the business prosperous.”

Kim said she absolutely loves what she is doing. She loves meeting the customers and getting to know them. She loves working side-by-side with the vendors...her new family. And she loves working behind the counter.

“I’d love to work behind the counter all the time,” she laughed, “That way I would get to talk to everyone!? But there are other things within the mall that require my attention....”

The Bowens’ goal is to keep a wide and diverse variety of items in the mall so everyone that comes in can find that perfect item they have been looking for, or that little something they didn’t even know they wanted or needed.

“It’s really all about our customers,” Kim said. “Making and keeping them happy.”

Last month, Kim’s Countryside Marketplace had a special event that included sales, refreshments and a special “meet-and-greet the new owners.”

This month, they are featuring their Fall Festival of Color, Friday, September 6-Sunday, September 8, featuring discounts and door prizes. So if you haven’t had a chance to stop in since the change over, this would be a perfect time!

A special grand-reopening ribbon cutting will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend. Kim’s Countryside Marketplace will also host a Christmas Festival to kick-off the holiday shopping season Nov. 1-3, 2024.

Make time to take a trip up (or down) Interstate 55 to the Auburn/Pawnee Exit #82 to find Kim’s Countryside Marketplace. And make sure you have plenty of time to shop - there is so much to see! They are located behind the truck stop on Old Route 66, which makes a great location for their official Route 66 Welcome Center designation.

Kim’s Countryside Marketplace is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Follow them on Facebook to stay updated on new items, events and more.

Kim also wants customers to know that if you are in need of prayer for any reason, to stop in and she will pray for/with you.

This story originally ran in the September 2024 edition of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine: http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

