ROXANA - The Madison County Sheriff's Office said today a woman and young son were found deceased inside a Kia Sedona Wednesday morning close to Wanda Road and Wagon Wheel Road.

The incident occurred when the driver veered off Wanda Road Tuesday night and went down the embankment into the water retention pond. A witness called in the report to authorities at 6:39 p.m. that they saw the vehicle in the retention pond. The Roxana Fire Department rushed to the scene, along with South Roxana and Edwardsville Fire Department. The Madison County Coroner's Office was called to the scene once the bodies were found in the vehicle.

Divers discovered the vehicle after hours of searching early Wednesday. The Madison County Sheriff's Department has not yet determined exactly how the incident occurred, so the investigation continues.

The names of the victims have not been released so all relatives can be contacted.

The Madison County Coroner's Office should release information on the victims later.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

