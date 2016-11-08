EDWARDSVILLE - Propostion E for Edwardsville School District 7 failed by a margin of 14,468-13,388 on Tuesday night.

Proposition E would have provided needed funding to District 7 for the future and helped it rebuild financially, but it was voted down by voters. A statement by District 7 on the failed proposition should be issued Wednesday after time to process the outcome.

S.J. Morrison, a committee member of a group behind Proposition E, said obviously proponents of the referendum will want to regroup.

"Some of the decisions will have to be made by the school board on what will happen next,” he said. “They will need to decide if they rerun the referendum again or if it is time to just make the cuts. It’s the school board’s decision. We as a committee will follow that lead.

“The numbers were very disappointing. It is frustrating and discouraging, but something has to change in our school district as a result of the vote.”

