EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 will host a Substitute Teacher Job Fair on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the D7 Center for Learning, located at 1210 N Main Street, Edwardsville, IL.

The event is aimed at hiring substitute teachers for the 2025-26 school year.

Individuals who attend the job fair and complete a substitute teaching application will receive a $15 Amazon gift card.

Substitute Teacher Pay Rates for 2025-26:

Daily Rate: $132.50/day

Retired Teacher Sub Rate: $145.60/day

Long-Term Substitute (11–29 Days): $155.00/day

Long-Term Substitute, Retired Teacher (11–29 Days): $170.33/day

Long-Term Substitute (30+ Days): $215.00/day

Long-Term Substitute, Retired Teacher (30+ Days): $236.26/day

Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance at https://bit.ly/subjobfair.

For more information, contact District #7 Human Resources at 618-655-6052.