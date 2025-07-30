EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 will host a grand opening and celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, at Lincoln Middle School, 145 West St., to commemorate the building’s 100-year legacy and officially open its new addition and restored 1925 floor.

The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. to mark the completion of the expansion project. Attendees will then be invited to take guided tours of the building, led by current and former Lincoln students.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 60,000-square-foot addition includes a competition gym, a storm shelter/annex gym, a library/media center, a commons area, eight classrooms of varying sizes and a multi-purpose room. Combined with the restoration of the original 1925 floor, the project blends modern learning spaces with historic preservation.

The date of the event, Aug. 31, marks exactly 100 years since the building originally opened as Edwardsville High School in 1925.

“We are proud of Lincoln’s rich history and excited to open a new chapter that will support future generations of learners,” said District 7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “This event is a celebration of both the thousands of lives shaped in the building over the past century and the opportunities the new addition will provide.”

The event is open to the public.

More like this: