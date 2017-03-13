EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 Students in grades 3-8 recently participated in the National Geographic Bee, which is organized by the National Geographic Society. This event is held across the United States each year with over 10,000 schools competing in 2017.

Students in grades 3-8 initially competed in classroom geography bees. The winning student from each classroom then went on to participate in a school-wide competition.

Those students that won the school-wide competition took part in an online state-qualifying test. According to their website, the National Geographic Bee is “designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world” and it did just that for the students in District 7, school officials said.



