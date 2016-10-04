A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre....

Citizens may register to vote in the office at any District 7 school.

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE - OCTOBER 11, 2016

All District 7 schools have a Voter Registrar in the school office to assist citizens with the voter registration process. District 7 schools addresses and office hours are as follows:

Elementary Buildings-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Albert Cassens Elementary Columbus Elementary Glen Carbon Elementary

1014 Glen Crossing Road 315 North Kansas 141 Birger Road

Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Edwardsville, IL 62025 Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Goshen Elementary Hamel Elementary Leclaire Elementary

101 District Drive 400 West State 801 Franklin Avenue

Edwardsville, IL 62025 Hamel, IL 62046 Edwardsville, IL 62025

Midway Elementary Nelson Elementary Woodland Elementary

6321 Midway Drive 1225 West High Street 59 S. State Route 157

Moro, IL 62067 Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville, IL 62025

Worden Elementary

110 North Main Street

Worden, IL 62097

Middle Schools-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School Liberty Middle School

145 West Street #1 District Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville, IL 62025

High School-Office hours-7:00 a.m-4:00 p.m.

Edwardsville High School

6161 Center Grove Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Online Voter Registration at

https://ova.elections.il.gov/

