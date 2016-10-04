District 7 schools to host voter registration until October 11
Citizens may register to vote in the office at any District 7 school.
LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE - OCTOBER 11, 2016
All District 7 schools have a Voter Registrar in the school office to assist citizens with the voter registration process. District 7 schools addresses and office hours are as follows:
Elementary Buildings-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Albert Cassens Elementary Columbus Elementary Glen Carbon Elementary
1014 Glen Crossing Road 315 North Kansas 141 Birger Road
Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Edwardsville, IL 62025 Glen Carbon, IL 62034
Goshen Elementary Hamel Elementary Leclaire Elementary
101 District Drive 400 West State 801 Franklin Avenue
Edwardsville, IL 62025 Hamel, IL 62046 Edwardsville, IL 62025
Midway Elementary Nelson Elementary Woodland Elementary
6321 Midway Drive 1225 West High Street 59 S. State Route 157
Moro, IL 62067 Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville, IL 62025
Worden Elementary
110 North Main Street
Worden, IL 62097
Middle Schools-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Middle School Liberty Middle School
145 West Street #1 District Drive
Edwardsville, IL 62025 Edwardsville, IL 62025
High School-Office hours-7:00 a.m-4:00 p.m.
Edwardsville High School
6161 Center Grove Road
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Online Voter Registration at
