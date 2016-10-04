A Message from Dr. Lynda C. Andre....

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 

Citizens may register to vote in the office at any District 7 school.

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE - OCTOBER 11, 2016

All District 7 schools have a Voter Registrar in the school office to assist citizens with the voter registration process. District 7 schools addresses and office hours are as follows:

 

Elementary Buildings-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Albert Cassens Elementary       Columbus Elementary          Glen Carbon Elementary

1014 Glen Crossing Road          315 North Kansas                141 Birger Road

Glen Carbon, IL 62034              Edwardsville, IL 62025         Glen Carbon, IL 62034

 

Goshen Elementary            Hamel Elementary           Leclaire Elementary

101 District Drive                400 West State               801 Franklin Avenue

Edwardsville, IL 62025        Hamel, IL 62046              Edwardsville, IL 62025

 

Midway Elementary             Nelson Elementary            Woodland Elementary

6321 Midway Drive              1225 West High Street       59 S. State Route 157

Moro, IL 62067                    Edwardsville, IL 62025      Edwardsville, IL 62025

Article continues after sponsor message

                                         

Worden Elementary

110 North Main Street

Worden, IL 62097

 

Middle Schools-Office hours-8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School               Liberty Middle School

145 West Street                       #1 District Drive

Edwardsville, IL 62025              Edwardsville, IL 62025

 

High School-Office hours-7:00 a.m-4:00 p.m.

Edwardsville High School

6161 Center Grove Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

 

Online Voter Registration at

https://ova.elections.il.gov/

More like this:

Nov 13, 2024 - Edwardsville District #7 Outlines Plans for Secure Double Entry Construction

Nov 4, 2024 - Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Will Deploy Teams to Ensure Election Integrity

Nov 13, 2024 - East St. Louis Schools Celebrate Seven Commendable Ratings in 2024 Report

Nov 5, 2024 - Attorney General Raoul Assigns Teams To Monitor General Election

Jul 30, 2024 - Edwardsville School District Announces New Policies on Phones and IDs

 