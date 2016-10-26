EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville School District 7 honored a select group of employees at the Oct. 24, 2016, Board of Education Meeting for their efforts.

School administrators nominated each because of their outstanding effort, willingness, and dedication to students and the entire District 7 community.

Employees are given this special recognition as an acknowledgement for their contributions in making District 7 the district of choice, District officials said.

District 7 recognizes school employees for their efforts once a month at the Board of Education Meeting.

