EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 recently announced the Geography Bee winners and their families who were honored at the March 28, 2016, Board of Education Meeting. Each of the students recognized competed in the National Geographic Geography Bee competition.

Cassens Elementary: Daniel Sedycias, Grade 5

Columbus Elementary: Rudy Specht, Grade 4

Woodland Elementary: Gavin Gierich, Grade 5

Worden Elementary: Jeremiah Barrett, Grade 5

Liberty Middle School: Khary Bausily, Grade 8

Lincoln Middle School: William Hyten, Grade 8

William Hyten qualified for the State Geography Bee after winning the Lincoln Middle School Bee. William placed in the top 100 scores within the state on his qualifying test.

William will have the opportunity to compete with qualifiers from all over the state of Illinois on April 1, 2016, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, IL.

