EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has announced the approval of a new two-year contract with the Edwardsville Education Association (EEA) that reinforces the district’s commitment to supporting and valuing its certified staff. The contract was ratified by the EEA and approved unanimously (7-0) by the Board of Education at a special meeting Monday evening. The agreement provides increased benefits and strengthens the overall employee experience within the district.

The new contract includes important benefits for employees, including:

One additional personal day for certified staff.

25 paid parenting leave days that do not impact employees’ sick leave balances.

Increased classroom supply reimbursement to $100 for all certified staff Pre-K–12 (up from $40 for K–6).

Implementation of a bi-monthly pay schedule for certified employees starting in the 2026–2027 school year.

Enhanced stipend schedules, including adjustments for coaching and sponsor roles, increased elementary stipends, and improvements to substitute and summer school stipends.

A 4% base salary increase plus a step adjustment, along with modifications to the salary index structure for educators on steps 5 through 25, totaling an 8.2% increase in salary costs for the first year.

Significant improvements in health insurance coverage, with the district covering 100% of single coverage and 25% of family insurance premiums—representing a 250% increase in family contribution support compared to the previous year.

“This contract is a testament to the collaborative relationship between the district and the EEA,” said Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We remain focused on supporting those who have a direct impact on the success of our students and our community.”

Board of Education President Bob Paty noted the long-term importance of the agreement.

“I'm very excited that this contract is a significant change in priorities for the District. I want to acknowledge that a contract is not the end but a framework for building trust. It provides the guiderails that we will use to deal with issues when they arise. How we deal with these issues matters as much as the contract itself, and I expect both sides to approach this year as a great opportunity,” he said.