EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s highest academic rank of Distinguished Research Professor was unanimously awarded to Kimberly Archer, DMA, professor in the Department of Music. Archer joins a prestigious group of tenured faculty members who have been recognized for their significant contributions to research and creative activities.

Archer joined the SIUE faculty in 2005. She is the first woman faculty member in the arts at SIUE to have received this promotion.

“I am pleasantly surprised to have received this award,” said Archer. “It is always challenging to explain to faculty and administrators outside the discipline how creative activity and even teaching in the arts works. I am thrilled that I was able to translate these differences successfully to the committee and honored that the committee found my work worthy of award.”

Along with teaching music theory, aural skill and orchestration at SIUE, Archer is noted as a strong scholar in her field with high regard by her national and international colleagues. Archer is the first woman to be commissioned by the “President’s Own” United States Marine Corp Band to write a composition (Fanfare Politeia) for a U.S. Presidential Inauguration, performed at the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Jan. 2021.

“Having many commissioned and published works, Dr. Archer is an exceptionally well-renowned scholar and composer,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School. “Dr. Archer has raised SIUE’s reputation in music and orchestration through her prominent compositions and her numerous national and international performances.”

“Dr. Archer clearly deserves this honor,” said Kevin Leonard, PhD, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “She has compiled an extraordinary record of achievement as a composer. Dr. Archer has been commissioned to compose works by more than a dozen different bands and wind and percussion ensembles. She is one of the most respected composers of wind band music working in the United States today.

To add to Archer’s notable contributions, she will soon publish a book on band orchestration, a topic that is not typically covered and accessible to students through text.

“I am a role model to my students in that I am a working professional musician,” Archer added. “I am actively doing what they are training and practicing for. My work as a composer and author also opens new ideas I can share with students.”

