O’FALLON - Edwardsville’s girls finished second in the O’Fallon Invitational on Friday, scoring 172 points and posting some top-notch performances in multiple events.

The Tigers were especially strong in the distance events, with Melissa Spencer winning the 1,600 (5:27.55) and Abby Schrobligen finishing second with a time of 5:28.38. Freshman sensation Abby Korac won the 3,200 with a time of 11:35.77. Jayce Hudson challenged her teammate for much of the way and finished with a time of 11:44.50.

Junior Kendra Griggs continued to show improvement, winning the 300 hurdles (48.19); and the Tigers’ 1,600 relay also placed first with Griggs, Davis, Lori Cashdollar and Victoria Vegher (4:11.88).

Edwardsville girls track head coach Camilla Eberlin said her team had a heavy week competing, but still had solid performances in the meet.

She singled out the distance crew and Kendra Griggs in the 300 hurdles as key performances.

Korac dominated the 3,200 and Eberlin said the freshman continues to run excellent times.

“Melissa and Abby pushed each other hard in the 3,200,” she said. “Abby is a strong-minded runner and won’t let anyone go without a fight. Coach Davis works very well with the distance runners with pace work and teaches them to be very smart runners. I am proud of how all the girls were able to come and perform well.”

The Tigers captured two wins in freshman-sophomore relays – the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400. Members of the freshman-sophomore 4 x 100 were Bobinski-Boyd, Kymel Bell, Quierra Love and Alexis Boykin. On the 4 x 400 relay were Korak, Jaydi Swanson, Elise Krone and Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and on

The Tigers compete in the Alton Invitational at 4 p.m. Thursday.