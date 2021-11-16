ST. LOUIS — The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. This monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Enterprise Center in St. Louis from February 3-6, 2022.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting today to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on November 23rd at www.ticketmaster.com. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White, and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography, and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice in an unforgettable experience in your hometown!

While delivering the same magical experiences guests expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Feld Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state, and local guidelines. Feld Entertainment strongly encourages face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends face coverings if you are not fully vaccinated. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Guests looking to purchase Disney On Ice souvenirs will find the process easier than ever thanks to a new contactless shopping experience with touch-free payment and digital purchasing options. Guests can pre-order items prior to arriving at the venue. Once ordered, guests can pick up their purchases at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the show. Additional information can be found here.

WHEN: Thursday, February 3, 7:00 PM

Friday, February 4, 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 5, 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 6, 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

WHERE: Enterprise Center – 1401 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63103

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

