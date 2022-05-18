ST. LOUIS - The transit advocacy organization Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Thursday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. This event will highlight new initiatives underway through Metro Transit to expand accessibility and further improve safety and security on the St. Louis region’s public system, which is comprised of MetroLink light rail, 59 MetroBus routes, and the Metro Call-A-Ride paratransit fleet. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online at www.cmt-stl.org.

Those in attendance will learn about the latest plans associated with the Northside-Southside MetroLink Study with St. Louis City and St. Louis County, the new Secure Platform Plan and the service profile of the organization moving forward. The panel discussion will feature Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development which operates Metro Transit for the region; Charles Stewart, Executive Director Metro Transit; and Kevin Scott, General Manager Security at Bi-State Development and Project Leader for the Secure Platform Plan. It will be moderated by Kimberly Cella, Executive Director of Citizens for Modern Transit.

“There is a lot to be excited about as it relates to transit in the St. Louis region,” Cella said. “We encourage those with an interest in the impacts of public transit access to join this online forum.”

CMT hosts quarterly “Talking Transit” events to keep members, elected officials, stakeholders, transit riders and others in the loop on issues and efforts influencing the local transit system. These educational gatherings feature guest speakers and panel discussions addressing a wide range of topics, including transit-oriented development, safety and security, best practices, service changes and more. To learn more about these events and how CMT is working to further transit access in the St. Louis region, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) is the region’s transit advocacy organization. It was established in 1985 to help bring light rail to St. Louis and works to develop, support and enhance programming and initiatives to ensure safe, convenient and affordable access to the region’s integrated public transportation system. CMT champions, challenges, encourages and advocates for public transit in an effort to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life in the St. Louis region.

