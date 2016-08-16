GODFREY - The Jamie Hines Discovery Garden in Godfrey and Hunterstown neighborhood in Alton will be welcoming students from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) this weekend on Saturday, August 20th.

Students participating in a day of service will be picking up litter in the areas, weeding, planting trees and plants, and other efforts to keep each area fresh. Students will be visiting Hellrung Park, the Koenig House Community Therapy garden, Grassroots Grocery, YWCA raised beds and Jamie Hines Discovery Garden at La Vista Park.

Volunteers with general interest, master gardeners, master naturalists, and SIUE alumni are encouraged to contact Dana Wynn at dmw125@gmail.com for volunteer opportunities.

