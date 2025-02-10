GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting prospective students and their families to see what the college has to offer during Discover Day, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event, an exciting opportunity to learn why so many students choose L&C as the starting point for their higher education journeys, will be held in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

Attendees will be able to connect with college representatives, discover career and transfer programs, and experience the vibrant student life at L&C. Prospective students will have the opportunity to meet with advisors, admissions staff, and current students to gain a comprehensive understanding of everything L&C has to offer.

"Discover Day provides a great opportunity for prospective students to explore various career options and learn how Lewis and Clark can support them in achieving their goals," Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson said. "The consistent increase in enrollment indicates that more people are recognizing the value we add to their educational journey."

Representatives from the college's career services and transfer programs will be available to discuss various fields, including healthcare, technology, and business. They will provide valuable insights on how L&C's nearly 40 degree and certificate programs can help students achieve their professional goals.

L&C is known for its cost-effective education options that can save students more than $21,000 on a bachelor’s degree through transfer programs. For more details, visit www.lc.edu/save.

With small class sizes, individualized attention, and a strong focus on student success, L&C stands out as an affordable and personal option for higher education.

Article continues after sponsor message

L&C's Financial Aid team will also be on hand to guide students through the FAFSA process and explain other financial assistance options, including grants and loans. The college’s scholarship application for 2025-2026 is open at www.lc.edu/scholarships, offering students the chance to apply for more than 175 scholarships. Full-ride scholarships are available to students in the top 20% of their high school class within the L&C district.

Discover Day is not only focused on academics; it's also a chance to experience life at L&C. Students will have the opportunity to connect with current students, learn about various clubs and organizations, and enjoy free food and entertainment.

Campus tours throughout the event will allow attendees to look at L&C's facilities firsthand.

L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce, who advises the Dawg Pound and Video Game Club, emphasized the importance of a well-rounded college experience.

"Research shows that students who participate in campus activities outside the classroom tend to perform better academically and socially,” he said. “We aim to create an environment where every student can grow, learn, and fully benefit from their time here."

Discover Day is held biannually on Presidents Day and Indigenous People's Day when the school districts are closed. L&C remains open so students and their families can experience campus without missing school or work.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests during the event. The registration link can be found at https://www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/discover-day.html.

Summer 2025 enrollment will open on Feb. 17, 2025. Returning/current students may register in person, online or by phone once a registration period has opened. Register at https://www.lc.edu/enrollment-registration/.

More like this: