GODFREY - Future Trailblazers are invited to visit the Godfrey Campus next Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 to “discover” why more and more students and their families are choosing Lewis and Clark Community College.

Representatives from the college’s career and transfer programs will be on hand to give students a glimpse into a variety of professional fields during Discover Day, from 4-6 p.m., in The Commons. Enrollment will also be on site to help students navigate the application and registration process, and student support services will share information on how the college can help keep students successful throughout their educational journey.

“Discover Day is a great opportunity for future students to explore different career pathways and how Lewis and Clark can help them get where they want to go,” said Director of Enrollment Management Aamer Chauhdri. “The fact that enrollment continues to increase is a good sign that people are recognizing the value we provide.”

The college offers nearly 40 two-year degree and certificate programs, in addition to multiple transfer degrees that can save students more than $21,000 on their bachelor’s degree. (Learn more at www.lc.edu/save.)

Vice President of Student Affairs Cherise Jackson said students are more than just a number at Lewis and Clark, where student success is the top priority.

“Our students enjoy small class sizes and one-on-one attention from faculty, which you just don’t get at a large university,” she said. “Those connections often benefit students long after they graduate and throughout their careers.”

Representatives from Financial Aid will also be there to provide information about applying for everything from loans to grants through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which opens in December.

The college’s scholarship application is already open for 2025-2026 at www.lc.edu/scholarships. Students only need to submit one application for a chance at more than 175 scholarship opportunities for students with different backgrounds and abilities. Notably, full-ride scholarships are available for those students in the top 20 percent of their graduating class, within the 18 high schools in the L&C district.

Campus tours will be available, as will free food and entertainment for those in attendance. Prospective students can mingle with current students and learn about some of the college’s student clubs and organizations.

L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce, who also advises the Dawg Pound and Video Game Club (L&C’s largest student organization), said it’s not only important for students to get a good education, but also a well-rounded experience.

“Research shows that students who get involved on campus outside of the classroom tend to be more successful,” he said. “We aim to make the student experience at L&C as memorable and impactful as possible while we have students on campus.”

Discover Day is held biannually on Presidents Day and Indigenous People’s Day, when the school districts are closed but the college is not, so students and their families can experience campus without having to miss school or work.

Pre-registration is highly encouraged so the college can better serve the needs of its guests during the event. The registration link can be found at https://www.lc.edu/admissions/tour-campus/discover-day.html.

Registration for Winter Intersession courses (Dec. 23 – Jan. 27) and the Spring 2025 semester (Jan. 21 – May 16) begins Oct. 27, 2024.

