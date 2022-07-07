LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Pickers Market returns Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. in Downtown Litchfield (Starting at 400 N. State Street).

This portable vintage and antique market is a fun, family-friendly event and we are excited to welcome back visitors and vendors to Litchfield, IL. The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than 3 miles off Interstate 55. This market specializes in antiques, collectibles, vintage items, and refurbished items, and occurs every second Sunday of the month through October.

Each month the Litchfield Pickers Market welcomes musicians to perform at the Carnegie Park stage. During the July 10 market, Lexy Schelmer will kick off the day and perform live from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Lexy Schlemer is a solo singer and guitar player hailing from Edwardsville, Illinois. She has played lead guitar/sang on and off in rock bands for the last 15 years and in 2018 decided to go out on her own to put her spin on some of your favorite rock, pop, country, top 40, soul, blues, and singer/songwriter hits. From Prince to the Stones, Lady Gaga to Stevie Nicks, her gravelly voice packs a punch to new arrangements of songs you know and love.

Following Lexy Schelmer, Colin Helton Band will perform from Noon to 3 p.m. Colin Helton Band plays county, blues, soul, and R&B. With Colin Helton on lead vocals and guitars, Hank Helton on vocal guitar, Tom Myers on Bass, and Bill Steele on drums and vocals, the band can cover a wide range of sounds. Please make sure to bring your own lawn chair or picnic blanket so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy these free concerts.

There are a few other structural changes to the Litchfield Pickers Market to ensure public safety and sanitation standards for visitors, vendors, and staff. To aid in public sanitation efforts, everyone will be asked to directly dispose of their own trash into provided dumpsters located on the block of the market. Limited picnic tables are provided in the park area, but the public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. The Litchfield Pickers Market is appreciative of the public’s understanding and cooperation in implementing these changes throughout the season.

To make the most of your Pickers Market experience, it is recommended to bring totes, wagons, carts, pick-up trucks, and anything that will help haul all the great treasures you will find at the Litchfield Pickers Market. There is no cost to enter the market. With multiple entry points, visitors can park around the perimeter and enter the market (just be sure to adhere to applicable parking signage). Remember, animals are not permitted at the Litchfield Pickers Market except for service-assisted animals. While you are exploring the market, please check out the exclusive 2022 Litchfield Pickers Market t-shirt at the Litchfield Tourism Information Booth. Visitors can also purchase other Litchfield Pickers Market gear (shirts, hats, and tote bags) at the Tourism Information Booth in front of the flagpole in the park! At this booth, volunteers can supply you with Litchfield information, and answer questions about the market and the City of Litchfield. Food will be available along State Street located at every intersection. Food vendors and their locations are listed at the Tourism Information booth as well as on the Litchfield Pickers website: http://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket.

The following roads will be closed on July 10 (and every second Sunday of the Month through October) from 4 AM to 5:30 PM for the Litchfield Pickers Market: State Street from Union Ave./Route 16 to the south entrance of the Brown Shoe Apartments, Kirkham Street, Ryder Street and Edwards Street from Monroe Street to Madison Street. Any vehicles left in these areas during this time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information please follow the “Litchfield Pickers Market” Facebook page or log onto the website: http://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket or call the Litchfield Tourism Office Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM (calls cannot be answered on the weekends) 217-324-8147.

