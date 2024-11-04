BELLEVILLE - Belleville Books, southern Illinois' premier independent bookstore, is hosting Grateful for Local Authors, a multi-author event featuring 10 local, self-published authors autographing their new books. This free, public event will take place on Saturday, November 16 from 1-3 p.m.

Belleville Books, housed in the neo-classic lobby of a historic 1912 bank building on Belleville's Main Street, celebrates the hard work and fortitude that authors demonstrate in the creative process of conveying their dream of writing a book from dream to reality.

The following authors and their new self-published books at this event

Kazuko Blake, Kazuko- Sixth Grade in World War II Hiroshima

Cynthia Chasteen, Mindful Movement, Language & Literacy Through the Americas

Erin Litteken, The Lost Daughters of Ukraine and The Memory Keeper of Kyiv

Sam Lutton, A Season in Picardy

Article continues after sponsor message

Jenna Malin, Kissing Catastrophe

Larry Pearson, Balin and the Hollow Knight

Patricia Sauer, Brave Bird

Mary Louise Scott, Raven Falls Vampire Chronicles

Matthew J. Stott, The Portal to Aardon

Steve Zeigler, My Lights: The True Story of an Authentic Life

Belleville Books believes in the enduring power of books and is committed to the free exchange of ideas, diverse perspectives and supporting the community of readers and authors of which we are a part.

More information may be found online at here bellevillebooks.com.

More like this: