Discover Dana Cattani’s Handmade Ceramics At Art Fair
These are artists that will be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair. The art fair is set for Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park.
Artist #1
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Artist Name: Dana Cattani
Medium: Ceramics
Artist Statement: "We are a husband and wife pottery team, each creating slab-built and sculpted art for the home. Our goal is to feature a range of pieces that appeal to all identities and ages at affordable prices."
Artist #2
Artist Name: Mark Hurd
Medium: Digital Artworks
Artist Statement: "The technique that I call Graphic Impressionism captures the essence of a special place, a magical moment in time. My artwork is dominated by bright complementary layered colors. I focus on composition, the perfect angle, and the best light — whether it's a bright summer day, the magic hours of dusk, or a moonlit night."
Artist #3
Artist Name: Cameron Smith
Medium: Glass
Artist Statement:
Traditional handblown glass vessels, wall arrays, and seasonal objects featuring cane and hot bits in strong, bold contemporary color.
More like this: