These are artists that will be featured at the upcoming Edwardsville Art Fair. The art fair is set for Sept. 26-28, 2025, at Edwardsville City Park.

Artist #1

Artist Name: Dana Cattani

Medium: Ceramics

Artist Statement: "We are a husband and wife pottery team, each creating slab-built and sculpted art for the home. Our goal is to feature a range of pieces that appeal to all identities and ages at affordable prices."

Artist #2

Artist Name: Mark Hurd

Medium: Digital Artworks

Artist Statement: "The technique that I call Graphic Impressionism captures the essence of a special place, a magical moment in time. My artwork is dominated by bright complementary layered colors. I focus on composition, the perfect angle, and the best light — whether it's a bright summer day, the magic hours of dusk, or a moonlit night."

Artist #3

Artist Name: Cameron Smith

Medium: Glass

Artist Statement:

Traditional handblown glass vessels, wall arrays, and seasonal objects featuring cane and hot bits in strong, bold contemporary color.

