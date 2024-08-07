CARROLLTON - Boyd Healthcare Services is bringing to Carrollton "Disbelief," St. Louis’s premier magic and comedy show on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. This exciting presentation will astound and mystify guests as they experience magic and comedy routines by interacting with the performers.

This big-time entertainment event is part of Boyd’s efforts to keep providing quality healthcare services to area residents. In turn, it is a real opportunity for area residents to contribute to help ensure that these services will continue to be offered at sites close to home, and have a jolly good time in the process.

A matinee show for kids will begin at 4 p.m. and will include light snacks and drinks. Those ages five and younger are free, with a $10 charge for each of those ages 6 through 12, and kids 13 and above are $15 each.

The main event, which includes dinner along with interactive magic and comedy, begins at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will be prepared and served by the Knights of Columbus culinary staff, and the magicians will be visiting the tables to entertain. The donation for this main event is $30 per person. All activities for the evening will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located south of Carrollton.

The Disbelief team appears at a variety of venues throughout the St. Louis bi-state region, helping raise funds while astounding audiences with their antics, patter and tricks. With this group the beat goes on, with a good dose of laughter.

Special thanks to Greg Green and his Disbelief teammates: Jesse Bader, Randy Kalin (a Ronald McDonald character) and Josh Weidner. Greg’s generous offer to help our community was picked up by Dr. Renan Mapue, MD, a local Boyd physician, educator and photographer.

Tickets are available at Boyd Hospital, Boyd Fillager Clinic in Greenfield, KC Hall in Carrollton and the Boyd Rural Health Center of Roodhouse. Please come and let us help you to help us. For more information, call Deidre Sharrow at 217-942-9410.