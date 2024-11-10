EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced that a Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center in East St. Louis. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Survivors of recent disasters will have the opportunity to receive assistance from specialists representing FEMA, the State of Illinois, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The services offered at the center include help with applying for federal disaster assistance, uploading necessary documents, and obtaining answers to questions in person. Additionally, attendees will learn about other forms of assistance available and ways to enhance the disaster resilience of their properties.

The Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center is located at 6755 State St., East Saint Louis, IL., 62203.

More like this:

Budzinski Announces $30 Million of Secured Disaster Aid Funding Across St. Clair County
3 days ago
Fairview Heights 17-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder After East St. Louis Shooting
Mar 26, 2025
American Red Cross Maintains Shelters, Sets Blood Drives, Following Severe Weather
Mar 17, 2025
Mayor Jones Administration Opens Digital Learning Lab at Tandy Recreation Center
6 days ago
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Distinguished Speaker Series to Launch with Expert on “High Conflict”
Mar 29, 2025

 