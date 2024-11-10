EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced that a Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center in East St. Louis. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Survivors of recent disasters will have the opportunity to receive assistance from specialists representing FEMA, the State of Illinois, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The services offered at the center include help with applying for federal disaster assistance, uploading necessary documents, and obtaining answers to questions in person. Additionally, attendees will learn about other forms of assistance available and ways to enhance the disaster resilience of their properties.

The Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center is located at 6755 State St., East Saint Louis, IL., 62203.