SPRINGFIELD – Whether it’s a severe weather event, power for telecommunications loss, or the threat of school violence, students need emergency preparedness information during this Back2School Safety Month.

“August is a busy month with students returning to school and college and we encourage preparedness education so that the school year is as smooth and positive as possible,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Acting Director Theodore (Ted) Berger.

Storms and storm-related emergencies can affect a student’s transportation, so alternative plans should be mapped out ahead of time. If power or cell phone service goes out, students need other ways to communicate with family and schools. A student’s digital security can prevent problems like identity theft and scams.

Additionally, students in grade and high school can use Safe2HelpIL as a tool to help keep them safe. Students can utilize Safe2HelpIL via email, phone call, text, or app to confidentially send an alert on such issues as bullying, mental health struggles, or threats of violence.

Students can reach Safe2Help several ways:

Call 1-844-4SAFEIL (723345)

Text SAFE2 (72332)

Online app at https://app.safe22helpil.com/

Email HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com.

More information specifically about student preparedness can be found at https://ready.illinois.gov/plan/children.html.

