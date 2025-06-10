ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis, in partnership with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and Saint Louis University (SLU), will open a Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) on Monday to serve as a central space for tornado-affected residents to connect with agencies offering guidance, resources, and assistance related to recovery and long-term support.

“As we move from responding to helping residents put their lives back together, it is critical that a one-stop place like the Disaster Assistance Center makes it as convenient as possible for residents to get the resources they need on the road to recovery,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “This is another example of the community collaboration that we have seen since the tornado and reflects the compassion and resilience of the city. I am extremely thankful to everyone contributing to this effort.”

The DAC will take place June 9-12 (Monday-Thursday), June 16-18 (Monday-Wednesday), and June 23-26 (Monday-Thursday), inside the Chaifetz Arena, located at 1 South Compton Avenue, St. Louis. The hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Residents should register for appointments for the DAC through the City’s website, stlouis-mo.gov/tornado/dac/. Individuals who cannot access the online registration form can call the United Way at 211 to seek assistance with registration. Appointments are for the top of each hour. The DAC process can take an hour to 90 minutes to speak with the various agencies and organizations providing services.

Attendees will need a photo identification with them. If the ID does not contain their current address, individuals will also need proof of their address (e.g., utility bills - electric, water, or phone bill; a piece of mail with the name and address included). Examples of photo ID can be found on the City of St. Louis website. The Missouri Department of Revenue will have its License Office on Wheels on-site to answer questions and replace state driver's licenses and vehicle titles with proper documentation.

Resources and services available at DAC will include vaccines, emotional support, mental health care, legal assistance, job programs, and more. Insurance consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance will assist residents with understanding their insurance policies and navigating the claim process.

"We are grateful that we can support this effort to connect those affected by the tornado with essential services that will help them begin the recovery process," said SLU President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. "Along with organizations across the City and region, we are committed to supporting and sustaining efforts that will help St. Louis recover, rebuild and heal."

Organizations scheduled to be on site during the DAC include Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, Affinia Healthcare, BJC Behavioral Health, Employment Connections, and the St. Louis Area Foodbank, Americorps St. Louis, and members of the St. Louis Regional Area Coalition of COADs organizations. Additional organizations may be added.

Free parking is available at the Olive-Compton parking garage at 3338 Olive Street. For individuals with mobility concerns, assistance will be available to travel from the garage to the arena. All attendees are asked to use Entrance C of the arena to access the DAC.

“St. Louis has proved countless times that we can pull together when we need to, and this is one of those times,” said Adam Pearson, Director of the St. Louis City Department of Human Services. “I’m grateful for all of the national, statewide, and local organizations that are stepping up to care for the people affected by the tornado.”

On Tuesday, June 17, the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services has partnered with the St. Louis Housing Authority to host a housing fair at the DAC site. Landlords and property managers will attend to answer questions and provide applications to individuals seeking alternative housing.

The City of St. Louis continuously updates information on its tornado response and recovery website, stlouis-mo.gov/tornado, to inform residents of the latest efforts and connections to community organizations.

