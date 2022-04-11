SPRINGFIELD - It is no surprise Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon Directors Brookelyn Eazelle and Randi Lucas, who are both of Springfield, know how to put on a race people will remember.

Eazelle and Lucas, are outstanding women’s distance runners themselves competing from shorter distances to ultra marathons. The two women used the knowledge they have obtained from other races and experiences and had a little something for everyone recently with the annual Lincoln Half Marathon. The race allowed runners to glide past Lincoln’s Home, Lincoln’s Tomb, and even Oak Ridge Cemetery and many other Capitol sites. Brookelyn and Randi also had enormous sponsorship support and assistance from volunteers under their leadership.

It seems there was a feeling of Lincoln in the air before, during and after the Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon, so the race name fits. The former U.S. President Abe Lincoln was even portrayed by actor Michael Krebs. Abe’s wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, was portrayed by Debra Miller of Chicago. Abe’s quick stride at the finish line caught the joy of all the runners and those who viewed it in video and pictures.

Tyler Pence is a hometown Springfield hero. He competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials. This is his sixth year as a coach at UIS and his third season as head coach. He has helped guide UIS runners to 16 all-conference awards, five individual GLVC Championships, two GLVC Runner of the Year honors, and qualified for six NCAA Championships. He is highly regarded by his athletes as a giving and caring coach and seems to never miss a beat.

He has assisted Savannah in her post-college training as she has continued to prosper. Savannah developed COVID-19 prior to the GLVC Track and Field Championships where she was seeded high in two events and the coach organized a team event on a Springfield track and actually paced Savannah in a time trial in the 10K trying to get close to the national time. It was something Savannah will never forget that kind of display of support from a coach.

Randi has finished a 100-mile race, Boston, and many other ultras, and Brookelyn also has incredible endurance too, and has completed a 52.7-mile race.

Brookelyn said: “We put a lot of thought into incorporating Lincoln into our race (besides the physical sites you run by)….one example, Lincoln’s fav food was apples! A lip balm was made that was apple flavored to hand out in a bag, just as Lincoln would have liked.

“The after-party…sponsored by the Adams Family Block…after our first meeting with them, the owner of Buzz Bomb Brewing decided to train for and participate in our race! It was his first half and he realized he enjoys running and will continue by joining our Abe’s Army training program, which takes place through the summer.”

Brookelyn stressed that a non-profit…the biggest receivers of money raised is First Mission Outreach Ministries, which redistributes healthcare equipment and supplies around the world, and second - Wild Canine Rescue, a local dog rescue, which holds a special place in our hearts, as Randi and I have both adopted dogs from them.”

It is evident when a person looks into both Brookelyn and Randi’s eyes, that they truly love Springfield and running.

“I feel Randi is an amazing friend and I couldn’t imagine putting on an event like this with anyone else,” Brookelyn said.

“In March 2020, the 30-mile trail race I had been training for was canceled,” Brookelyn said, talking some more about her treasured friend. “She encouraged me to run my own 50K, in which she and her boyfriend ran parts of with me…they both stayed out there the entire time and even gave me a medal!”

Runners are always a special group of people but the stories surrounding this year's Lincoln Presidential Half Marathon are boundless thanks to these two special Springfield women - Brookelyn Eazelle and Randi Lucas.

