SPRINGFIELD - The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has named Illinois Department of Insurance Director (IDOI) Jennifer Hammer the Chairman of the NAIC Property and Casualty Insurance (C) Committee. This chairmanship provides Illinois the highest level of leadership it has had in decades on national property and casualty policy issues. Director Hammer is dedicated to advocating on behalf of insurers and consumers regarding property and casualty issues at the state, federal and international levels.

“I am honored to be named to the leadership of an organization that is so influential to every Illinoisan and an industry that is so vital to the Illinois economy,” Hammer said. “We’ve established the Property & Casualty Working Group at the Department to collaborate and strategize regarding our representation as Chairman of the C Committee. We look forward to partnering with Illinois domiciled property and casualty companies to ensure that we continue to encourage a vital and robust insurance market.”

“I am very proud of the work we have done in Illinois, especially in property and casualty policy, and I look forward to collaborating with other regulators on more innovative solutions to combat rising rates and the increased severity and frequency of auto accidents,” Hammer continued.

In addition, Kevin Fry, IDOI Deputy Director of Finance & Corporate Regulatory has also been appointed the Chairman of the NAIC Valuation of Securities Task Force and the Investment Risk Based Capital Working Group.

“This is great for the state of Illinois. This is the strongest presence we have had in the NAIC committee structure in many years. I think this is a chance to be innovative and seek sound policies to create a more vibrant insurance market,” Fry said.

As the head of the insurance regulating body in Illinois, Hammer has overseen one of the largest property and casualty and personal line insurance markets in the nation. Before becoming the first female confirmed Director of IDOI in January 2017, Hammer served as Deputy Chief of Staff of Policy to Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. She has a B.S. from Arizona State University and a J.D. from Southern Illinois University.



About the NAIC Property & Casualty Insurance Committee

The C Committee monitors and responds to problems associated with the products, delivery and cost in the property/casualty insurance market and the surplus lines market as they operate with respect to people and businesses. It also monitors and responds to problems associated with financial reporting matters for property and casualty insurers that are of interest to regulatory actuaries and analysts and responding to monitor and respond to problems associated with the financial aspects of the surplus lines market.

About the NAIC

"Our 2018 committee leadership reflects the NAIC's wealth of member talent," said Julie Mix McPeak, NAIC President and Tennessee Insurance Commissioner. "This year's committee chairs showcase the vast depth of expertise and experience of our membership and puts us in a strong position to achieve success with our State Ahead strategic plan and initiatives. We look forward to a productive year with our members and appreciate these leaders' commitment and service to the industry and to the NAIC."

