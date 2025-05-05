EDWARDSVILLE – Direct Energy has been chosen to serve as the electricity supplier for the municipal electric aggregation program in the City of Edwardsville and other local communities. Direct Energy’s 24-month contract with participating residents and small businesses will begin with the June 2025 meter reading.

The City of Edwardsville was authorized by voters in 2012 to oversee a municipal electric aggregation program. The program’s goal is to protect residents from ongoing volatility in electric supply charges by leveraging a pool of municipal customers to secure a competitive, fixed rate. The new rate with Direct Energy will be 10.82 cents per kilowatt hour for the entire contract period. Ameren’s rate can fluctuate throughout the year. Participating cities, counties and townships are working with aggregation consultant Good Energy LP, a New York-based company with regional offices in Edwardsville and Peoria.

If you are an Ameren customer living in Edwardsville, you will be automatically enrolled in the program unless you opt out. There are a few automatic enrollment exceptions, including if you previously opted out and chose a different alternative retail electricity supplier.

An opt-out letter is being mailed to all eligible residents in Edwardsville. If the account holder wants to opt out, there are several ways to do this. Simply return the postage-paid opt-out postcard by mail; call the new supplier, Direct Energy, at 866-968-8065; or email aggregationsupport@directenergy.com. Customers may opt out at any time, but to avoid automatic enrollment with Direct Energy, please opt out by May 14, 2025.

For those considering opting out, the Good Energy consultants recommend waiting until June 1, when Ameren’s upcoming “price to compare” rate (vs. the aggregation rate) will be available via the Plug In Illinois website run by the Illinois Commerce Commission. That website can be accessed at: plugin.illinois.gov

In addition to the opt-out letter from Direct Energy, each account holder may receive a notice from Ameren that the current supplier contract is expiring, and that you must make a new choice in suppliers. Don’t be alarmed by the letter; it is part of the state-mandated process. If residents and small businesses wish to continue participating in the municipal program, they should take no action. They will be automatically enrolled when the program transitions to the new supplier in June 2025. Lastly, Ameren will send a letter confirming that Direct Energy will be your new supplier.

The fixed-rate contract period will run from the June 2025 meter reading through the June 2027 meter reading.

Questions about the program can be directed to Direct Energy’s Customer Care Center at 866-968-8065 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday. Find more details and a list of frequently asked questions on the City’s website at: www.cityofedwardsville.com/aggregation

The City of Edwardsville’s electric aggregation program does not require customers to sign a contract, nor will a salesperson contact you or come to your home. Any claims made by a solicitor that they are confirming enrollment for the City’s program, that the time to act is limited, or they must see your utility bill to verify account information are false and should be disregarded. Solicitors operating in the City of Edwardsville are required to register with the Edwardsville Police Department and provide proof of this permit when operating in the community.

