SPRINGFIELD – The 29th annual Downstate Illinois Occupational Safety & Health Day will be held in Peoria on Wednesday, March 4, offering experts and exhibitions for employers, employees and anyone else interested in learning more about health and safety.

Registration for DIOSH Day, which will be held at the Peoria Civic Center, is $120 a person ($170 after February 26). Full-time students can register for $35. Registration includes morning refreshments, a health fair, a choice of a wide variety of break-out sessions, handouts, entrance to the exhibit hall with its more than 40 health and safety exhibitors and a buffet lunch. Registration is available online at www.dioshday.com

“DIOSH Day is an excellent opportunity for people to hear some of the top experts present the latest information on a wide variety of health and safety issues,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOL’s Illinois OSHA division is one of numerous public and private co-sponsors of DIOSH Day, and representatives of Illinois OSHA will present at the break-out sessions. The health and safety day, which runs from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., will offer six breakout sessions with each session offering multiple presentations.

The presentations will focus on a wide variety of health and safety issues from ergonomics, to fire safety code, to communication in the workplace to fall protection and wellness in the workplace. The luncheon will also feature the presentation of the 2020 Governor’s Award for Contributions in Health and Safety.

More information on the breakout sessions, participating speakers and other details are available on the website – www.dioshday.com

More like this: