BELLEVILLE — The Diocese of Belleville expressed gratitude and support on Thursday, May 8, 2025, for the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a statement issued by Very Rev. Godfrey Mullen, OSB, Moderator of the Curia for the diocese, the Belleville Catholic community joined clergy, religious, and lay faithful in giving thanks to God for the Holy Spirit’s guidance in selecting the successor to Saint Peter.

Pope Leo XIV, in his initial address, called on Catholics worldwide to embrace the gospel through humility, peace, justice, and unity. “He renewed the call to each of us, disciples of the Lord, to live His gospel of life: to receive the gift of humble and persevering peace, to open our arms to one another, to work fearlessly for justice, to rejoice in the resurrection, to gather in God’s people, to listen attentively to and dialogue charitably with one another together on the journey, in all things to build the Kingdom of Christ,” Mullen wrote.

Referencing Saint Augustine, the founder of Pope Leo’s religious order, Mullen said, “With you, I am a Christian; for you, I am a bishop.” He encouraged the diocese to walk in communion with the Holy Father and support him through prayer.

“As we pray exultantly during this Easter Season and always for Pope Leo XIV, may God the Father strengthen him in leadership. May Jesus Christ direct him always in offering mercy. And may the Holy Spirit, the Paraclete, be in his mind, on his lips, and in his heart always and everywhere as he announces courageously the living Word of God,” Mullen added.

The diocese concluded with a call for unity and shared purpose: “May we walk together on the path that leads to the Risen Christ!”

